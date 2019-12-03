Turkey transfers Vakifbank shares held by state directorate to Treasury

The Turkish presidency has issued a decision transferring A and B group shares in the state-owned Vakifbank held by the state's General Directorate of Foundations to the Turkish Treasury, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

The Gazette had previously said in a decree in December 2017 that the Treasury would take over the directorate's 58.45 percent stake in the bank.

