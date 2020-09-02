Turkey trade deficit soars as lira drop sets off gold rush

Adds minister's comments, details, background

ISTANBUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit soared 170% year-on-year to $6.31 billion in August driven by a four-fold surge in gold imports as Turks scrambled to hedge against record drops in the lira currency, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The coronavirus has hit trade with Turkey's main partners in Europe and the Middle East in recent months. Exports - a key source of foreign currency - slumped badly in March when the pandemic struck but had been recovering.

Yet in August, when the lira logged a series of record lows against the dollar, exports were down 5.74% from a year earlier to $12.46 billion. Imports rose 20.64% to $18.78 billion, according to the ministry's general trade system data.

The currency selloff was driven by concerns over depleted FX reserves and a rush of locals buying gold and other hard currencies, which hit record highs in local accounts.

Imports of gold - which also logged record highs this summer - leapt 394% last month in Turkey to its highest since 1989 at $4.08 billion, the ministry said.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said weak exports reflected shrinking demand in Turkey's key European Union market and temporary halts to automotive production.

"We believe our foreign trade will gain strong momentum in the period ahead, due both to (Turkish) policies and to normalisation in our main export markets, notably the EU," she said on Twitter.

Turkey has a long history of current account deficits, driven by the trade deficit.

In the first eight months of the year, exports were down 12.8% and imports were 1.14% lower, with the deficit widening 69.4% to $32.9 billion, the data showed.

