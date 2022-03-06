Turkey to supply Iraq with 500 megawatts of electricity from next week -INA

Contributor
Ahmad Elhamy Reuters
Published

Turkey will supply Iraq with 500 megawatts of electricity starting from next week, the state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) said on Sunday.

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkey will supply Iraq with 500 megawatts of electricity starting from next week, the state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Electricity "has been preparing for the coming of summer by raising production, adding 3,500 megawatts and inaugurating some strategic transmission lines between governorates," the state news agency quoted a ministry spokesperson as saying.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy)

((ahmad.elhamy@thomsonreuters.com; +201023399104; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.elhamy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More