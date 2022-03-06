Turkey to supply Iraq with 500 megawatts of electricity from next week -INA

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkey will supply Iraq with 500 megawatts of electricity starting from next week, the state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Electricity "has been preparing for the coming of summer by raising production, adding 3,500 megawatts and inaugurating some strategic transmission lines between governorates," the state news agency quoted a ministry spokesperson as saying.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy)

