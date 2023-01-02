Turkey to sign gas deal with Bulgaria on Tuesday -minister

ISTANBUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday that Turkey's state gas company Botas will sign a deal on Tuesday with its counterpart in neighbouring Bulgaria, which seeks long-term access to LNG terminals and transit to its border after Russia cut it off.

Speaking on broadcaster TVNet, Donmez said Botas will sign a liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with Oman soon. He gave few details on the arrangements but said he would visit Bulgaria on Tuesday.

Bulgaria wants to book capacity at Turkish terminals through 2036 to import 1 bcm of LNG gas a year. Its interim energy minister and Bulgargaz officials were in Istanbul last month for talks over a possible deal as the country seeks new sources.

Russia, which covered over 95% of Bulgaria's gas needs, cut off deliveries in April after Sofia refused to pay for them in roubles.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Howard Goller)

