Turkey to sign deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 4.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Turkey will sign an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech for 4.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered by the end of March, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

Speaking during a news conference, Koca said Turkey would have the option to procure 30 million more doses of the vaccine later on.

Turkey had agreed to procure 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O, which are expected to arrive on Monday, Koca said.

