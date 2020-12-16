Turkey to keep tight policy until lasting fall in inflation -cenbank governor

Adds comments from central bank governor

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey will continue to pursue a tight monetary policy in 2021 until inflation falls in a lasting way,newly appointed Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal said on Wednesday, adding the bank could tighten further if necessary.

Last month the bank hiked rates by 475 basis points to 15%, but surging prices in November pushed annual inflation up to 14%, putting more pressure on the bank, which holds another rates-setting meeting next week.

Agbal, who took office in early November, told reporters and economists that the central bank was determined to meet its inflation forecast for end-2021 of 9.4%. He said the goal for 2023 was to achieve its long-held target of 5%.

"We are determined to achieve disinflation," Agbal said.

Inflation trends showed that the lira's exchange rate continued to create an upside risk on inflation, he added.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 has hit a series of record lows beyond 8 to the U.S. dollar this year, but has recovered some ground to trade around 7.8 in recent days.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((Dominic.J.Evans@Thomsonreuters.com, @DominicJEvans;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.