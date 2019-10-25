Turkey to issue gold-backed bonds and sukuk to corporate investors

ISTANBUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Turkey will issue gold-backed bonds and gold-backed sukuk to institutional investors, especially for retirement and investment funds, on Oct. 30, the Turkish Treasury said on Friday.

Bonds and sukuks will have a 6-month interest or rent rate of %0.75, the Treasury said, adding that they will have a 364-day maturity.

Bids will be collected until 1100 GMT on Oct. 30.

(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner Editing by Gareth Jones)

