Turkey to issue gold-backed bond, sukuk

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury will issue a one-year gold-backed bond and sukuk to corporate investors on Wednesday.

The bond and sukuk will have a six-month periodic rent rate of 0.5%. They will have a settlement date of March 6.

The announcement was made on Monday.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

