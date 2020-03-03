Turkey to issue gold-backed bond, sukuk

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published

Turkey's Treasury will issue a one-year gold-backed bond and sukuk to corporate investors on Wednesday.

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury will issue a one-year gold-backed bond and sukuk to corporate investors on Wednesday.

The bond and sukuk will have a six-month periodic rent rate of 0.5%. They will have a settlement date of March 6.

The announcement was made on Monday.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More