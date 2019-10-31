Turkey to issue 5-year fixed-coupon bonds as rates fall

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey will issue 5- and 6-year fixed-coupon bonds in November, the Treasury said on Thursday, taking advantage of sharp interest-rate cuts to return to long-term borrowing.

The Treasury had last issued a 5-year fixed-coupon bond in November 2018 and a 10-year fixed bond in July 2018. It has since preferred shorter-term issuance to limit the long-term impact of the cost of borrowing.

After having raised its policy rate to 24% in September of last year, the central bank in the last four months has cut rates by 1,000 basis points.

The Treasury also said it expects to borrow $9 billion from international markets in 2020 through bond issuances, up from $8 billion in 2019.

In its 2020 borrowing programme, the Treasury said it expected to borrow 299.6 billion lira ($52.45 billion)domestically and service a total 352.1 billion lira of foreign and domestic debt.

($1 = 5.7125 liras)

