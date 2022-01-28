Turkey to end power cuts to industrial zones, increase gas supply -ministry

Adds quote, background

ISTANBUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Power cuts at Turkish industrial facilities will end on Saturday and the reduction of the supply of natural gas will be lowered to 20% from 40% as of Monday, the energy ministry said on Friday.

Authorities announced the planned electricity and natural gas cuts to large consumers in industrial zones and electricity-generating power plants last week due to limited supply from Iran.

Turkey is almost fully dependent on imported gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, which suspended gas flows to the country up to 10 days last week, saying there was a technical fault at a pressure-boosting station in Turkey.

Some Turkish manufacturing companies, including car parts maker Ege Endustri EGEEN.IS, cardboard manufacturer Kartonsan KARTN.IS and defence automotica parts maker Katmerciler KATMR.IS, halted production due to the cuts.

The energy ministry said on Twitter on Friday that the power cuts would end on Jan. 29 and the gas supply reduction will be decreased to 20% from 40% as of Jan. 31.

"We thank our industrialists for the understanding and cooperation they have shown during this period," it said.

While Iran said its gas exports to Turkey had resumed last Friday, a Turkish official said those supplies were lower than the required volumes. Turkey has denied that the problem was due to a fault at a pressure station on its side.

Iran provided 16% of Turkey's natural gas needs in the first 10 months of 2021, according to the latest official data.

Energy prices have risen sharply in Turkey, driven by global increases and a 44% decline in the lira's value against the dollar last year.

Electricity prices were raised as much as 125% for high-demand commercial users this month and by around 50% for lower-demand households.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.