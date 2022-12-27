Turkey to deliver Black Sea gas to national grid by end-March -minister

December 27, 2022 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkey will deliver the first natural gas from its Black Sea field to the national grid by end-March, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday, after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an increase in the volume of gas found.

Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting on Monday that the total volume of natural gas which Turkey has discovered in the Black Sea amounts to 710 billion cubic metres (bcm) after a new field was located and a previous find was revised higher.

Donmez was speaking at a news conference.

