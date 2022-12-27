Turkey to deliver Black Sea gas to national grid by end-March -minister

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkey will deliver the first natural gas from its Black Sea field to the national grid by end-March, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday, after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an increase in the volume of gas found.

Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting on Monday that the total volume of natural gas which Turkey has discovered in the Black Sea amounts to 710 billion cubic metres (bcm) after a new field was located and a previous find was revised higher.

Donmez was speaking at a news conference.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.