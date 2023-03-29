Turkey to cut power, gas prices in April -Erdogan

ANKARA, March 29 (Reuters) - Turkey will cut electricity prices by 15% and lower natural gas prices for industry users by 20% in April, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, in a move coming ahead of elections set for May 14.

Erdogan was making a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

