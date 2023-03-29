Turkey to cut power, gas prices in April -Erdogan

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

March 29, 2023 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay, Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ANKARA, March 29 (Reuters) - Turkey will cut electricity prices by 15% and lower natural gas prices for industry users by 20% in April, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, in a move coming ahead of elections set for May 14.

Erdogan was making a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.