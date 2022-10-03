Turkey tenders to import 495,000 tonnes of barley, traders say

HAMBURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase and import a total of 495,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Oct. 11, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

