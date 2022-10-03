Commodities

Turkey tenders to import 495,000 tonnes of barley, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase and import a total of 495,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Oct. 11, they said.

