Turkey tenders to export 150,000 T durum wheat, traders say

March 05, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to sell and export 150,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is March 11.

Loading is between March 29 and April 26 in the Turkish ports of Mersin, Mersin/Tasucu and Iskenderun. Two 25,000 ton consignments should be loaded in each port.

Turkey has been making heavy sales of durum in recent months, especially to Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries, after the country gathered a bumper crop last year.

This has helped relieve tight supplies of durum, an important ingredient for pasta production, after drought in Canada and bad weather in Europe damaged durum crops last summer, reducing supplies available to flour millers and food processors.

