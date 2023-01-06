Turkey tenders to buy estimated 565,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 565,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 12.

Wheat shipment is sought in two periods in 2023, Feb. 1 and Feb. 15 and also March 1 and March 31.

Red milling wheat is sought in a series of consignments to different Turkish ports.

Wheat already in warehouses in Turkey can also be offered in the tender.

The TMO reserves the right to buy up to 5% more or less than the tender volume at its own discretion, they said.

The tender continues an active period of grain importing by Turkey.

Turkey is among large grain importers benefiting from the agreement in autumn 2022 to continue the safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s grain exports.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Diane Craft)

