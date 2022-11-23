Turkey tenders to buy estimated 455,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase about 455,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 29.

Wheat shipment is sought in two periods, Dec. 7, 2022, to Jan. 9, 2023, and between Jan. 1 to Feb. 17, 2023.

Red milling wheat is sought in a series of consignments to the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun, Trabzon and Karasu.

Wheat already in warehouses in Turkey can also be offered in the tender.

The TMO reserves the right to buy up to 5% more or less than the tender volume at its own discretion, they said.

The tender continues an active period of grain importing by Turkey. In its last reported wheat tender on Oct. 21, the TMO bought around 470,000 tonnes.

The country is among those benefiting from the agreement last week to continue the safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s grain exports.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

