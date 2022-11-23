Turkey tenders to buy estimated 455,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase about 455,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 29.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

