Turkey tenders to buy and import about 210,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 210,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the wheat tender is March 23.

Price offers can be made in Russian roubles, a move seen as assisting offers of Russian wheat, traders said. Wheat already in warehouses in Turkey can also be offered.

Turkey is among importers hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports by the continued fighting in Ukraine.

Wheat shipment is sought between April 1-April 30.

The tender continues an active period of grain importing by Turkey to cool local prices and secure supplies after a drought-damaged crop.

The grain is for unloading in the Turkish ports of Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun and Trabzon.

