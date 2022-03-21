Commodities

Turkey tenders to buy and import about 210,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 210,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the wheat tender is March 23.

