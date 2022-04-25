Turkey tenders to buy and import about 18,000 tonnes sunflower oil - traders

HAMBURG, April 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 18,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 28.

Shipment is sought between May 16 and June 16 to the ports of Tekirdag and Mersin. Some sunoil supplies already in Turkey can be offered for delivery to Mersin.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.