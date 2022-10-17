Turkey tenders to buy about 495,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase about 495,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the wheat tender is Oct. 21.

Wheat shipment is sought in two periods, from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22, and between Nov. 21 and Dec 13.

Red milling wheat is sought in a series of consignments to the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun, Trabzon and Karasu.

Wheat already in warehouses in Turkey can also be offered in the tender. The TMO reserves the right to buy up to 5% more or less than the tender volume at its own discretion, the traders said.

The tender continues an active period of grain importing by Turkey. The TMO on Oct. 11 also bought 495,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender for the same volume.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

