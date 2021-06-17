Turkey tenders to buy about 395,000 tonnes wheat -trade

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, June 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase a total of about 395,000 tonnes of red milling wheat, traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 30.

Shipment is believed to be between July 19 and Aug. 21.

The wheat is sought in a series of consignments of between 20,000 and 50,000 tonnes. The wheat is for unloading in the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun, Trabzon and Karasu.

Turkey also issued a separate tender on Thursday to buy 320,000 tonnes of animal feed barley. GRA/TEND

