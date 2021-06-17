Commodities

Turkey tenders to buy about 395,000 tonnes wheat - trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase a total of about 395,000 tonnes of red milling wheat, traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 30.

Turkey also issued a separate tender on Thursday to buy animal feed barley. GRA/TEND

