Turkey tenders to buy about 335,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase about 335,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the wheat tender is Jan. 18.

Wheat shipment is sought between Feb. 10 and March 10.

Red milling wheat is sought in a series of consignments to several Turkish ports.

The grain is for unloading in the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun, Trabzon and Karasu.

The TMO reserves the right to buy 5% more or less than the tender volume.

The tender continues an active period of grain importing by Turkey to cool local prices and secure supplies after a drought-damaged crop.

In its last reported wheat tender on Dec. 21, the TMO bought about 320,000 tonnes.

