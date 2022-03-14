Turkey tenders to buy about 270,000 tonnes wheat - traders

Adds second tender for wheat

HAMBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board, TMO, has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 270,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers for the wheat tender is March 17.

The TMO has also issued a separate tender to buy 260,000 tonnes of wheat closing on March 18 but for supplies already in warehouses in Turkey.

Turkey has been actively importing grains as it seeks to cool local prices and secure supplies after a drought-damaged crop last summer.

Rapid wheat shipment is sought in the import tender between March 25 and April 22, 2022.

Red milling wheat is sought in a series of consignments to be unloaded in the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun and Trabzon.

The tender for wheat in warehouses in Turkey seeks delivery between March 18 and April 24.

Turkey is among the countries hit by disruption to wheat exports from Ukraine and Russia due to the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.