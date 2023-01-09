Turkey tenders to buy about 24,000 tonnes sunflower oil - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase about 24,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 13.

Imports and supplies already in Turkey can be offered. Delivery is sought between Feb. 15 and March 20 to three Turkish ports.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

