Turkey tenders to buy 495,000 tonnes of feed barley -traders

HAMBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 495,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 1.

The tender continues an active period of grain importing by Turkey, which is among those benefiting from an agreement last week to continue a safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s grain exports.

The TMO has issued an international tender to purchase about 455,000 tonnes of milling wheat closing on Nov. 29.

Barley already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender along with imports.

Barley shipment or delivery from warehouses is sought in two periods between Jan. 1-31 and Feb. 1-28.

A series of consignments are sought for unloading in the Turkish ports of Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun and Trabzon.

The TMO reserves the right buy up to 5% more or less than the tender volume at its own discretion, the traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

