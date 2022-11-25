Turkey tenders to buy 495,000 tonnes feed barley- traders

HAMBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 495,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 1.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.