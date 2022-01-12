Turkey tenders to buy 345,000 tonnes feed barley -traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase 345,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 20.

Shipment is sought between Feb. 15 and March 10.

A series of consignments are sought for unloading in the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun and Trabzon.

The TMO reserves the right buy up to 5% more or less than the tender volume at its own discretion, the traders said.

Barley already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender. Traders said some exporters have made advance shipments of grains to Turkey to avoid rises in Russia’s grain export tax.

The tender continues recent brisk grain import demand from Turkey to ensure good domestic supplies after the country’s crops suffered drought damage in the summer.

Turkey also issued a separate tender on Tuesday, seeking to buy about 335,000 tonnes of milling wheat.

