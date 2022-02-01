Turkey tenders to buy 325,000 T of corn, traders say

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase about 325,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 8, they said.

Shipment is sought between Feb. 25 and March 15.

The corn is sought for unloading at the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun and Karasu in a series of consignments of 25,000 tonnes.

The TMO reserves the right to buy up to 5% more or less than the tender volume at its own discretion. Supplies already in Turkey can also be offered.

The tender continues strong grain demand by Turkey after its crop suffered from drought last summer.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

