Turkey tenders to buy 320,000 tonnes feed barley -traders

HAMBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board, TMO, has issued an international tender to purchase around 320,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 23.

Shipment is sought in 2022 between Jan. 3 and Jan. 28.

A series of consignments are sought for unloading in the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun and Trabzon.

The TMO reserves the right, at its own discretion, to buy up to 5% more or less than the tender volume, the traders said.

Barley already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender. Traders said some exporters have made advance shipments of grains to Turkey to avoid rises in Russia’s grain export tax.

The tenders continue recent brisk grain import demand from Turkey to ensure good domestic supplies after the country’s crops suffered drought damage this summer.

In its last reported barley tender on Oct. 26, the TMO bought an estimated 235,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

