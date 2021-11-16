Commodities

Turkey tenders to buy 320,000 tonnes feed barley- traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase around 320,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 23.

