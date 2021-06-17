Turkey tenders to buy 320,000 tonnes feed barley -trade

Adds shipment periods, detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, June 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase around 320,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 24.

Rapid shipment is sought between July 2 and July 18.

A series of consignments of between 20,000 and 75,000 tonnes is sought for shipment to nine Turkish ports.

The TMO has also issued a separate international tender on Thursday to purchase about 395,000 tonnes milling wheat. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

