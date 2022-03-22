Turkey tenders for about 500,000 tonnes corn -traders

Adds detail, comment

HAMBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO on Tuesday issued two tenders seeking a total 500,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a combination of imports and supplies already in Turkey, European traders said.

Traders say Turkey is among importing countries hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports caused by the fighting between the two countries.

"Ukraine's huge corn exports remain at a standstill and some importers have to seek alternative supplies despite high prices caused by the fighting in Ukraine," one European trader said.

The TMO has issued an international tender to purchase and import a total of 325,000 tonnes of feed corn, traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 28, they said.

Turkey had earlier on Tuesday also issued a separate tender to buy 175,000 tonnes of feed corn using supplies already in warehouses in Turkey. GRA/TEND

On Monday, the TMO issued tenders to purchase a total 455,000 tonnes of milling wheat also in a combination of imports and supplies already inside Turkey.

The 325,000 tonne corn import tender seeks shipment from optional origins to a series of Turkish ports between April 8 and May 5.

The tenders continue strong grain demand by Turkey after its crop suffered from drought last summer.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.