Turkey takes another step to phase out FX-protected accounts

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

December 01, 2023 — 04:43 am EST

Written by Can Sezer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday that the interest rate on lira deposits protected from FX depreciation could be below the bank's policy rate, as the bank continues slowly rolling back the costly so-called KKM scheme.

The move, announced in Turkey's Official Gazette, stipulates that such deposit rates cannot be less that 85% of the policy rate, which the bank has raised by 3,150 basis points to 40% since a policy U-turn in June.

Under a previous regulation, the interest rate could not be below the policy rate and the latest move may reduce the scheme's attractiveness compared to normal deposit accounts.

The central bank is currently seeking to boost the share of lira deposits in the banking system and began in August to urge conversions from KKM to standard lira accounts.

The scheme was introduced to arrest a historic currency crash in late 2021 and it helped reverse a trend of Turks flocking to hard currencies and gold to protect their savings after years of lira depreciation.

