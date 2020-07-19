Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

Recasts with Turkish transport ministry statement

ISTANBUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Turkey has suspended flights to Iran and Afghanistan as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak, the Transport Ministry said on Sunday.

Iranian Presiden Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 25 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus in Iran, although health officials later sought to play down the estimate.

Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS had gradually restarted international flights as of June 11.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh and Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Angus MacSwan)

