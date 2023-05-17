Turkey summons German envoy over detention of Turkish journalists

ANKARA, May 17 (Reuters) - Turkey summoned the German ambassador in Ankara on Wednesday to express its condemnation and protest at the detention in Germany of two journalists from a pro-government Turkish newspaper, the Foreign Ministry said.

German police raided the Frankfurt office of the Turkish daily Sabah and detained two journalists early on Wednesday, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the journalists were detained because of their reports about the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, after a complaint by a member of that network.

Ankara says the Gulen network staged a 2016 coup attempt and labels it a terrorist organisation.

The foreign ministry also urged Germany to ensure the immediate release of detained journalists.

