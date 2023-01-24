Turkey summons Dutch envoy over protest in which Koran torn

January 24, 2023 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ANKARA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Turkey summoned the Netherlands ambassador in Ankara on Tuesday over a protest on Sunday in The Hague that included the tearing apart of a copy of the Muslim holy book Koran, the foreign ministry said.

"The Dutch Ambassador to Ankara was summoned to our Ministry and we condemned and protested this heinous and despicable act, and demanded that the Netherlands not allow such provocative acts," it said in a statement.

"This despicable act, which took place this time in the Netherlands after Sweden, insulting our sacred values and containing a hate crime, is a clear declaration that Islamophobia, discrimination and xenophobia know no bounds in Europe," it said.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )

((Huseyin.Hayatsever@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.