Turkey starts buying wheat in tender for 695,000 tonnes

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

March 28, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started buying milling wheat in an international tender on Tuesday with about 100,000 tonnes initially bought, European traders said.

The tender sought a total 695,000 tonnes and more is expected to be purchased later on Tuesday.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Wheat shipment is sought in two periods: May 18 to June 16 and June 12 to July 10.

Red milling wheat is sought in a series of consignments to different Turkish ports. Wheat already in warehouses in Turkey can also be offered in the tender.

