Turkey starts buying milling wheat in tenders, traders say

Adds purchase details

HAMBURG, March 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in international import tenders which closed on Wednesday with about 100,000 tonnes initially bought, traders said.

Two separate tenders for 210,000 tonnes and 245,000 tonnes have been issued seeking wheat imports and wheat delivered from warehouses inside Turkey. More purchases are expected later on Wednesday.

The first purchases were said to be one 45,000 tonne consignement of 12.5% protein wheat at an estimated $424.32 a tonne c&f from trading house Grain Star and 5,000 tonnes at $424.42 a tonne c&f from Alstin Ates, both for shipment to the port of Iskenderun, traders said.

In addition, TMO bought one consignement of 10,000 tonnes of 12.5% protein wheat from Grain Star at $423.90 a tonne c&f, and 15,000 tonnes from trading house Aston at $424,00 a tonne c&f, for shipment to the port of Mersin.

Purchases for shipment to the port of Bandirma included one consignment of 10,000 tonnes of 12.5% protein wheat from Aston at $420.00 a tonne c&f, 5,000 tonnes from Bek Tarim at $419.90 a tonne c&f and a consignment of 10,000 tonnes of 13.5% protein wheat from Erser at $423.00 a tonne c&f.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

