Turkey starts buying milling wheat in tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international import tender which closed on Thursday with about 320,000 tonnes initially bought, traders said.

The tender seeks a total 565,000 tonnes of 12% protein content wheat and negotiations continue for more, they said.

Much of the wheat was expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region, especially Russia and Ukraine, traders said.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Imports and supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.

Traders reported these provisional purchases in the tender with port of unloading/delivery, tonnes sold, seller and price in dollars a tonne c&f for imports or price delivered ex warehouse in Turkey.

Feb. 1 to March 15 shipment period:

Port Tonnes Seller Price If warehouse

Iskenderun 50,000 Arion $326.70 c&f

Mersin 50,000 Arion $326.40 c&f

Izmir 25,000 New Zone $329.50 warehouse

Izmir 25,000 Yayla $325 c&f

Tekirdag 25,000 Nibulon $323.30 c&f

Tekirdag 25,000 MK Merchant $323.20 c&f

Trabzon 20,000 Erser $331 warehouse

Shipment period March 1- March 31

Port Tonnes Seller Price If warehouse

Iskenderun 25,000 Grainflower $327.20 c&f

Iskenderun 25,000 Arion $332.30 warehouse

Mersin 25,000 Grainflower $329.60 c&f

Mersin 25,000 Nibulon $329.50 c&f

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Merriman)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

