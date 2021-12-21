Turkey starts buying milling wheat in tender, traders say

Raises total bought to 150,000 tonnes, adds price table

HAMBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international tender that closed on Tuesday with about 150,000 tonnes bought initially, traders said.

The tender is seeking 320,000 tonnes and more purchases are expected later in the day.

Tonnages purchased in TMO tenders are provisional and remain subject to final confirmation in the coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Red milling wheat of 12.5% and 13.5% protein content is sought in a series of consignments to several Turkish ports between Feb. 1 and Feb. 28.

Traders reported these provisional purchases, with port of unloading/delivery, tonnes sold, protein content, seller and price in dollars per tonne c&f:

Port Tonnes Protein Seller Price

Mersin 50,000 12.5% Olam $359.40

Iskenderun 50,000 12.5% Viterra $360.90

Izmir 25,000 12.5% Sierentz $361.90

Izmir 25,000 12.5% Yayla $361.90

The tender continues an active period of grain importing by Turkey to cool local prices and secure domestic supplies in the face of a serious reduction in the country’s cereals crop after drought, traders said.

In its previous wheat tender on Nov. 25, Turkey bought about 385,000 tonnes at the lowest price of $376.00 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

