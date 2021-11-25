Turkey starts buying milling wheat in tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international tender which closed on Thursday with about 50,000 tonnes initially bought, traders said.

The tender seeks around 385,000 tonnes and more purchases are expected later on Thursday.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

The first purchases were made at an estimated $381.79 and $381.69 a tonne c&f for 13.5% protein wheat for delivery to the port of Iskenderun, they said.

