Turkey starts buying milling wheat in 495,000 tonne tender - traders

HAMBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international tender for 495,000 tonnes which closed on Friday with about 50,000 tonnes initially bought, traders said.

More purchases are expected in stages on Friday.

The initial purchases were made at an estimated $329.40 a tonne c&f for shipment to the port of Iskenderun between Nov. 1 to Nov. 22, traders said in initial assessments. Seller was believed to be trading house Grain Star.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.