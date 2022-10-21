Turkey starts buying milling wheat in 495,000 tonne tender

Adds detail, raises total bought to 125,000 tonnes

HAMBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international tender for 495,000 tonnes which closed on Friday with about 125,000 tonnes initially bought, traders said.

More purchases are expected in stages on Friday.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Wheat shipment is sought in two periods, from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22, and between Nov. 21 and Dec 13. Red milling wheat is sought in a series of consignments to a range of Turkish ports.

“The first shipment period would fall inside the current agreement for the safe shipping channel for Ukraine’s grain exports which expires in the second half of November,” one trader said. “So Ukrainian grain could be offered aggressively for this period.”

“I believe Russian wheat was heavily offered for the second period because we still do not know whether the safe shipping channel will be extended.”

Both wheat imports and wheat already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.

Traders reported these provisional purchases in the import tender with port of unloading/delivery, tonnes sold, seller, price in dollars a tonne c&f or for delivery from warehouses in Turkey:

Shipment Nov. 1 to Nov. 22

Port Tonnes Seller Price If warehouse

Iskenderun 50,000 Grain Star $329.40

Mersin 50,000 Grain Star $326.80

Izmir 25,000 Grainflower $341.90

Shipments not marked warehouse will be imported.

The tender continues an active period of grain importing by Turkey. The TMO on Oct. 11 also bought 495,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender for the same volume.

