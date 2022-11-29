Turkey starts buying milling wheat in 455,000 tonne tender - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international tender for 455,000 tonnes which closed on Tuesday with about 50,000 tonnes initially bought, traders said.

More purchases are expected in stages during Tuesday. Imports and wheat already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.

The initial purchase was made at an estimated $344 a tonne for supplies already in warehouses in Turkey for delivery to the port of Izmir between Dec. 7, 2022, and Jan. 9, 2023. Seller was believed to be trading house Yayla.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

