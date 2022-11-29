Turkey starts buying milling wheat in 455,000 tonne tender

Adds further purchases in table, details

HAMBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international tender for 455,000 tonnes which closed on Tuesday with about 125,000 tonnes initially bought, traders said.

More purchases are expected in stages during Tuesday. Imports and wheat already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Red milling wheat is sought for shipment to a series of Turkish ports in sought in two periods, Dec. 7, 2022, to Jan. 9, 2023, and between Jan. 1 to Feb. 17, 2023.

Traders reported these provisional purchases in the import tender with port of unloading/delivery, tonnes sold, seller, price in dollars a tonne c&f or for delivery from warehouses in Turkey:

Shipment period Dec. 7 to Jan. 9:

Port Tonnes Seller Price Warehouse/import

Izmir 50,000 Yayla $344.00 warehouse

Bandırma 25,000 Tiryaki $330.90 import

Tekirdag 50,000 Yayla $329.90 import

The tender continues an active period of grain importing by Turkey. Turkey is also tendering this week to buy 495,000 tonnes of animal feed barley.

Turkey is among large grain importers benefiting from the agreement earlier in November to continue the safe shipping corridor for Ukraine’s grain exports.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

