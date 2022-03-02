Turkey starts buying milling wheat in 435,000 T tender -traders

Adds additional purchases, prices, detail

HAMBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international tender on Wednesday with about 175,000 tonnes initially bought, traders said.

The tender seeks 435,000 tonnes and more purchases are expected later on Wednesday.

The purchases in TMO’s tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Both imports and wheat already in warehouses in Turkey could be offered in the tender for shipment/delivery between March 10-April 8.

Traders said the tender was dominated by offers of wheat already in warehouses inside Turkey, with Ukrainian and Russian exports disrupted by the fighting in Ukraine.

Some export houses have been shipping Russian wheat into Turkey in advance of sales to escape repeated increases in Russia's export taxes.

Traders reported these provisional purchases with port of unloading/delivery, tonnes sold, protein content, seller, price in dollars a tonne and if to be delivered from a warehouse in Turkey:

Port Tonnes Seller Protein Price If warehouse

Iskenderun 25,000 Kibar 13.5% $408.90 warehouse

Iskenderun 25,000 Aston 12.5% $410.80 warehouse

Iskenderun 25,000 Aston 13.5% $414.80 warehouse

Mersin 25,000 Grain Star 12.5% $442.80 warehouse

Mersin 50,000 Erser 13.5% $447.00 warehouse

Derince 25,000 Erser 13.5% $470.00 warehouse

"I think this tender is another illustration of the financial pain faced by importers after wheat prices rose so sharply since the conflict in Ukraine started last week,” one European trader said.

In its last wheat purchase on Jan. 18, Turkey bought some 335,000 tonnes at the lowest price of $341.90 a tonne c&f

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

