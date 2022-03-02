Turkey starts buying milling wheat in 435,000 T tender - traders

HAMBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international tender on Wednesday with about 75,000 tonnes initially bought, traders said.

The tender seeks 435,000 tonnes and more purchases are expected later on Wednesday.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

The first purchase was said to have made in three 25,000 tonne consignments using supplies already in warehouses in Turkey for delivery to the port of Iskenderun, traders said.

Trading house Kibar sold 13.5% protein wheat at $408.90 a tonne ex warehouse, Aston sold 12.5% protein wheat at $410.80 a tonne ex warehouse and Aston sold 13.5% wheat at $414.80 a tonne ex warehouse, they said.

Traders said the tender was dominated by offers of wheat already in warehouses inside Turkey, with Ukrainian and Russian exports disrupted by the fighting in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.