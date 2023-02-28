Turkey starts buying milling wheat 790,000 tonnes tender - traders

Raises purchases so far to 300,000 tonnes

HAMBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's state grain board TMO has started making provisional purchases of wheat in an international import tender on Tuesday with about 300,000 tonnes initially bought which is expected to be sourced from Russia, traders said.

The tender seeks a total 790,000 tonnes and negotiations continue for more, they said.

The tonnages purchased in TMO’s tenders are provisional and still subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Traders said the unusually large tonnage sought in the tender was thought to be connected to additional needs following the earthquake which caused more than 44,000 deaths and massive destruction.

Traders reported these provisional purchases in the tender with port of unloading/delivery, tonnes sold, seller and price in dollars a tonne cost and freight (C&F) for imports or price delivered ex-warehouse in Turkey.

March 8 to April 7 shipment period:

Port Tonnes Seller Price If warehouse/C&F

Iskenderun 50,000 Arion $310.90 C&F

Mersin 50,000 Arion $310.80 C&F

Izmir 25,000 Yayla $316.70 warehouse

Izmir 25,000 Mova $316.70 warehouse

Tekirdag 50,000 Aves $308.10 C&F

Bandirma 25,000 MK Merchant $308.20 C&F

Bandirma 25,000 Yayla $308.10 C&F

Derince 50,000 Arion $310.40 C&F

Traders said Russian wheat was among the purchases along with some Ukrainian and a range of other origins, especially from other Black Sea countries.

All the wheat bought was 12% protein content, they said.

